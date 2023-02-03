Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Several Businesses

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man has been arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses between September and January, police say.

According to Tulsa Police Kenneth Wayne Barnett, was pulled over Thursday night for a traffic violation. Officers noticed that the car Barnett was driving matched the description of the vehicle used in several of the burglaries. Officers took Barnett into custody for questioning. During that time, police say Barnett confessed to detectives that he was the burglary suspect. He has been arrested on six complaints of 2nd Degree Burglary.

According to TPD, Barnett committed a series of burglaries over a five-month period stealing cash and causing damage to different storefronts.

Police say the following businesses were burglarized between 9/25/2022 and 1/21/2023:

-Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale burglarized on 9/25/2022

- Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, burglarized on 10/19/2022

- Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard, burglarized three times - 10/27/2022, 1/6/2023 and 1/21/2023 - Related Story: Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months

- Albarka at 51st and Sheridan, burglarized on 11/9/2022



