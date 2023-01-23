By: News On 6

Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months

-

A Tulsa candy shop says it has been broken into for the third time in less than three months.

Yum Eats & Sweets on 81st and Harvard posted a picture of the supposed break-in on Saturday.

Staff there say Levitate Fitness, two doors down, was also broken into the same night.

Yum Eats & Sweets says it was first broken into in October, when someone took money from the register, and then again less than three weeks ago.

The owner says she thinks it was the same man all three times and says he keeps trying to take money, even though the store owner no longer keeps money in the shop overnight after the first break-in.