Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection

Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring.

ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free flow of traffic on and off highways.

It is designed to get rid of left-hand turning and reduce congestion in an area that often sees lots of crashes.

New signals and signs will help drivers get through the Diverging Diamond Interchange.

While the concept is new to the area, some drivers who commute on Memorial Drive hope it will alleviate congestion.

“A lot of people speeding all the time here, a lot of wrecks,” a driver told News On 6. “A lot of people need to slow down.”

ODOT expects intersections to see less congestion and prevent wrong way driving onto ramps.

While this type of interchange will be the first of its kind in eastern Oklahoma, neighboring states including Missouri have them.

“The first one was installed in Springfield,” said Joshua Scott, Missouri Department of Transportation.

Scott said drivers haven’t had much trouble navigating the interchange.

While lanes may shift during the project, ODOT said two lanes going north and south will be kept open for most of the construction.

Ramp closures are not expected for either Highway 169 or the Creek Turnpike while crews are working.