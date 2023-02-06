Suspect In Turley Double-Homicide Identified By Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

By: News On 6

The second suspect accused by TCSO of killing two people at a Turley home in January has been identified by authorities.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said detectives are looking for Rodney "Lucky" Williams, 39, and said he will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tiffany Culkins and Harry "Leroy" McElfresh.

TCSO says the victims were found shot to death in the 3400 block of E. 66th St. N. on January 5.

The other suspect, Roger "C-Note" Jackson Jr., was arrested by TCSO Detectives on January 13.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, call TCSO at 918-596-5600.

