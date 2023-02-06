Jenks Pom Teams Win Awards At National Competition In Orlando


Monday, February 6th 2023, 5:18 pm

By: News On 6


ORLANDO, Fla. -

Jenks Pom team members are national champions after competing in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.

The Jenks JV Pom team won first in JV Game Day and placed fifth in JV Pom.

The team placed sixth in the nation for the Varsity Large Game Day division and 14th in the nation for Large Varsity Pom.

Jenks Middle School Pom also placed third out of nine squads.

The teams' journey to the competition came with its own challenges as their original flight to Orlando was canceled due to icy weather.

After many phone calls, the teams' coordinator discovered that Southwest Airlines had diverted a flight to pick up the girls and take them to the competition.

Related Story: Southwest Airlines Diverts Flight To Help Jenks Pom Team Participate In National Competition
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 6th, 2023

November 29th, 2022

November 7th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

Top Headlines

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023