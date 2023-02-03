Southwest Airlines Diverts Flight To Help Jenks Pom Team Participate In National Competition

-

The icy weather delayed and canceled many flights this week, including one that was supposed to take the Jenks Pom Squad to Nationals.

The Jenks Pom Squad practices all year for nationals and they are relieved the weather didn’t stop them from competing this year.

"We didn't know what we were going to have to do, and we were looking everywhere for new flights, and we're thinking, like are we going to have to drive down there?” said Malorie Miner, a junior Pom Squad member.

"I just was really worried that we weren't going to get here at all after everything we've been doing for the past few months to prepare, so I was very thankful that we were able to get here," said Natalie Conkling, a sophomore on the Pom Squad.

Their coordinator was on the phone with Southwest Airlines all day, telling them they had three teams and 70 people who needed to be in Orlando.

Not long after their flight got canceled, she learned Southwest had diverted a flight from Phoenix to Orlando just to stop in Tulsa and pick up the girls.

"A great shoutout to Southwest Airlines,” said Tracye Stimson, the coordinator. “Because I don't know how this happened. I don't know who made it happen, but it was absolutely the best thing that could have happened."

The girls said this trip is always the highlight of the year and they would have hated to miss it.

"The absolutely insane atmosphere that you are put in as dancers and competitors,” said Emma Scribner, a senior on the team. “You're surrounded by the best of the best, and you're putting out what you've worked on for the past year."

Stimson said she’s still shocked they were able to make it.

"I was just floored by their generosity to try and go that extra step to get us out of Tulsa," said Stimson. "Whatever it was, I just want to hug their neck, because they saved our season!"

The girls said even though traveling to Orlando was stressful, the memories they made make it all worthwhile.

"This month we have worked so hard and put in so many hours in the studio,” said Margaret Zimmerman, a sophomore on the squad. “But we're here and it's all worth it!"

After spending Thursday at Disney World, they start the competition Friday.

Southwest released a statement saying, in full, “When we noticed Winter Storm Mara was on track to impact this group of 80 headed to Orlando (MCO) for a dance competition, we found a flight from Phoenix (PHX) to Orlando (MCO) with plenty of room for them. We decided to swing by Tulsa (TUL) and pick them up so they wouldn’t miss their chance to compete. We were thrilled to make this happen for them - it’s always our goal to connect people to what’s important in their lives.”