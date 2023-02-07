Teen Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tuesday, February 7th 2023, 5:45 am
A 15-year-old accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car is in custody, according to Tulsa Police.
Tulsa Police say the chase happened on Thursday after their flock system notified officers about a stolen car in the Riverside area. When officers tried to stop the car, they say the driver took off.
After a short chase, police say the suspect crashed near 41st and Riverside and took off on foot.
Police then deployed a K9 officer to help track down the teen.
Officers say they found a loaded magazine on the teen and a gun inside the car.
