Teen Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

By: News On 6

A 15-year-old accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car is in custody, according to Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police say the chase happened on Thursday after their flock system notified officers about a stolen car in the Riverside area. When officers tried to stop the car, they say the driver took off.

After a short chase, police say the suspect crashed near 41st and Riverside and took off on foot.

Police then deployed a K9 officer to help track down the teen.

Officers say they found a loaded magazine on the teen and a gun inside the car.