Cherokee Nation Election Filing Period Open


Tuesday, February 7th 2023, 5:50 am

By: News On 6


Candidates running for Cherokee Nation Offices can now start filing for the election.

Candidates can file until Thursday at the Cherokee Nation Election Commission Office in Tahlequah.

The deadline for new voters to register is March 31st and the election will take place on June 3rd.

For more information Click Here.
