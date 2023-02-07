Pavement Project To Resume Along Highway 169 Between Owasso, Collinsville

Many drivers travel along Highway 169 northbound between Owasso and Collinsville and many of those drivers have been wondering about the status of the pavement project. No work has been done on the project since before Christmas. ODOT said that work on this project will start back up in early March.

ODOT spokesperson, TJ Gerlach, said that the contractor will come out and finish the project, but that as part of the contractor's contract, the contractor was able to ask for a winter work suspension which was granted. That's the reason why there hasn't been any work done over the last several weeks, and a winter work suspension isn't uncommon for a project like this one.

"For these lesser projects that don't involve completely tearing out a highway or something like that, it's not uncommon just because they know that there could be a lot of like, if we have a heavy winter for instance, they know they're not going to be out there very often to get work done," Gerlach said.

While the road on Highway 169 between 106th Street and 146th Street is still a little rough, Gerlach said that whenever contractors as for suspensions such as this, they would not leave the road in conditions poor enough that would cause damage to your vehicles.

"We understand that the pavement is a little bit rough right now as we’re working through this project. We do plan on coming back and completing it. Obviously, the wear and tear, we wouldn’t leave it in a condition where it was going to damage vehicles or anything like that so drivers should feel comfortable going a safe speed," Gerlach said.

Gerlach also said that this suspension will push the project's completion date back from early spring to mid-to-late spring.