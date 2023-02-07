Local Flower Shop Prepares For Valentine's Day

-

Valentine's Day is one week away, and local flower shops are blooming with business.

This is one of the busiest times of year for flower shops everywhere. Gas Petal Flower Company Owner Chelsea LeGrange says customers are placing orders every day.

"It's absolutely bananas, we always say if you know a florist, give them a hug and send them coffee because it is just wild,” LeGrange said.

She says typically, people wait until the week of the holiday to buy flowers.

"Our phones are going to be ringing non-stop at this point, and then just constantly bringing in new inventory and product, processing it, and getting it ready,” LeGrange said.

While Mother's Day is their biggest holiday for sales, Valentine's Day is a close second. You can purchase pre-arranged bouquets for pick-up or delivery or get different and unique. You can customize your order by picking out individual flowers to be arranged in a beautiful bouquet.

LeGrange says with this concept, you can spend as little or as much as you like, whether getting flowers for a Galentine or your special someone.

"Roses are the most popular flower around Valentine's Day, but our specialty is actually a mixed bouquet and that's still our most popular product,” LeGrange said.

She says in general if you're hoping to purchase flowers for next week, the order in advance. A bundle of floral love can go a long way.

