City Crews Work To Fill Sinkhole That Formed Along Riverside Near 21st

Crews in Tulsa are working to fill a sinkhole that closed two southbound lanes of Riverside near East 21st Street on Monday morning.

What Caused The Sinkhole To Form?

The city has not released any information on what caused the hole to form, but crews have performed test to try and determine the cause.

Did The Sinkhole Hurt Anybody?

Tulsa Police say some cars were damaged and nobody was hurt.

Commuter Randy Jones almost drove in the hole while on his way to work but was able to back up and call the police.

"At first they were like 'was this like a pothole?' no, this was like a sinkhole, a hole big enough to swallow a car, probably," said Jones.

How Long Will Riverside Drive Be Closed?

Crews will excavate the sinkhole and a contractor will come perform repairs later in he week. The city expects the southbound lanes of the intersection to be closed for several days.