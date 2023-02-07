By: News On 6

Conspiracy Investigation Involving Catoosa State Rep. Taken Over By Attorney General

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking over an investigation into a state representative from Catoosa.

Terry O'Donnell and his wife are accused of misusing his power to change a law so they could open a tag agency.

A grand jury indicted the couple last year.

The pair are facing eight charges-- including conspiracy and official misconduct.



