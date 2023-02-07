Conspiracy Investigation Involving Catoosa State Rep. Taken Over By Attorney General


Tuesday, February 7th 2023, 12:58 pm

By: News On 6


Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking over an investigation into a state representative from Catoosa.

Terry O'Donnell and his wife are accused of misusing his power to change a law so they could open a tag agency.

A grand jury indicted the couple last year.

The pair are facing eight charges-- including conspiracy and official misconduct.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 7th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023