League Of Women Voters Hosts Forum On Recreational Marijuana State Question

On March 7, Oklahomans will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

The League of Women Voters held a forum with various perspectives of the issue on Tuesday night.

Next month State Question 820 will be on the ballot for voters.

Voters decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for those 21 and older.

There were four panelists on the both sides of the issue.

Those for recreational marijuana said this could bring lots of revenue to the state and cut down on Oklahoma's prison population.

Those against it said it causes more problems with additional criminal cases and its health risk.

"Passing State Question 820, we will bring almost a half billion dollars of new tax revenue in the next five years to Oklahoma," said Michelle Tilley, Yes on 820.

"Does it make sense that someone who sold weed in 2017 should have to have a harder time getting a job, getting a house, or having a normal life in 2023?" Damion Shade, Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform said.

"It specifically states that it is okay to smoke and use marijuana around children. It takes away your ability to put children in better situations, which they deserve," said Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler.

"Legalizing recreational marijuana will result in serious societal costs. We're talking about marijuana harms anyone who uses it. Social costs include paying for increased emergency room visits, medical care," Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department said.