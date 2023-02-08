Watch: Planning For Super Bowl Watch Parties With A Tulsa Event Planner

-

Super Bowl Sunday is coming up this weekend and people around the country will be throwing and attending watch parties.

From serving themed food for your guests, or corresponding your colors for your favorite team, there are fun and simple ways to make your party festive. No matter who you're rooting for or if it's an excuse to get together with friends, fans across America are preparing for the Super Bowl.

Adrienne Kingsley owns Pearl Bridge Event Planning. She says when you're hosting a party, important things to keep in mind are knowing your crowd and sticking with a theme.

"If you have a specific team, kind of playing off of that a little bit. But I mean there are lots of ideas that you could pull from every which way,” Kingsley said.

For example, for fans pulling for the Chiefs, you can decorate with red and yellow colors, and for the Eagles, green and black. Kingsley says you can even center your menu around the teams, such as barbeque to pay homage to Kansas City and cheesesteaks or crab fries for Philadelphia.

"I feel like food always brings people together. So anytime you can have a party with great food, then you're sure to have a great event,” Kingsley said.

She says you can even customize your drinks like having a limeade sherbet float called a "Philly Limebacker."

If you're looking for a neutral, family-friendly environment, a generic football theme works too!

"It's really the people. As an event planner, I think anytime we can bring people together, just that fellowship and networking and having fun with friends and family,” Kingsley said.

Pearl Bridge Productions