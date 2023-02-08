Tulsa Police Looking To Reunite Stolen Items To Owners


Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 12:30 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police are trying to return dozens of stolen items found in a storage unit back to their rightful owners.

Tulsa Police said officers arrested Brett Chamberlain in December in connection to almost 90 car break-ins.

Authorities posted photos of the items on social media, saying they were recently found in a storage unit.

The items include golf clubs, construction tools, baseball cards and more.

If you think any of these items are yours, call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.

You must provide proof the items are yours.
