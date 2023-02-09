Tulsa Fire Department Honors Officer After Life-Saving Efforts

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Fire Department honored a police officer for his efforts to save a woman's life.

Officer Cody Riley responded to an overdose call with EMSA on January 21.

He said they asked him to take over chest compressions.

The firefighters on the scene said the victim went from full cardiac arrest, to talking to first responders as she was being loaded into the ambulance.

Officer Riley said it was the first time he's had to do CPR.