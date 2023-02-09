Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera

-

A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night.

Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.

Video from Troy Horn’s home security cameras shows how the mail ended up in the street. It shows a truck drive up to mailboxes one by one.

“They would reach in, pull the mail out, and what wasn’t desired was apparently tossed out the passenger side window,” Horn said.

Horn said his mail wasn’t stolen this time, but has been at least two other times. Both times were caught on his security system.

“Having experienced this multiple times now that sense of violation of self and property is lessened to some extent, but I worry about my wife. I worry about my young daughters,” Horn said.

Horn said he filed reports with the United State Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), but the thefts keep happening.

United States Postal Inspector Paul Ecker said mail theft investigations can be complicated and take months to complete.

“Sometimes they’re simple. We can catch the thief in the act and sometimes they require a lengthy investigative process where we are having to serve subpoenas, we’re conducting surveillance, and we actually have to build up a case,” Ecker said.

Horn’s frustrated this has been happening since 2021, but said he understands why it hasn’t been stopped.

“Without catching someone in the act, not a whole lot you can do about it. Luckily the cameras show a type of vehicle, time of day. Other than that, it’s kind of hard to decipher what can be seen,” Horn said.

To avoid your mail being stolen, the USPIS suggests you pick it up as soon after delivery as possible.

The agency said you can also request a hold on your mail for when you’re away from home.

To report mail theft or learn more about the USPIS, visit www.USPIS.gov