TPD Special Investigations Division Seizes Over 70 Lbs. Of Meth, Heroin & Fentanyl

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Police Department says officers took more than 70 pounds of Meth, heroin and fentanyl off the streets.

TPD says its Special Investigations Division made the bust last week.

Officers say they seized more than two-and-and-a-half pounds of heroin, a quarter of a million fentanyl doses, and 73 pounds of meth laced with fentanyl.

The Department says it is an ongoing investigation and has not yet released the names of anyone involved.