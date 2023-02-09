Tulsa City Council Discusses Possibility Of National Monument Status For Greenwood

By: News On 6

The Tulsa City Council is discussing a resolution to call on President Biden to designate Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District a national monument.

Rather than a single building or structure, the whole area would be designated as a monument. The city council will vote later this month on whether to make an official request for the designation.

That would then go to the President for approval.

There are currently no national monuments in Oklahoma.



