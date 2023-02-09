Woman Killed In Crash Along State Highway 20 In Osage County

By: News On 6

A woman is dead on Thursday morning after a crash along State Highway 20 on Wednesday Afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road in Osage County.

According to troopers, 66-year-old Vickie Morrison of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road in a 2020 Ford Escape when she failed to yield from a stop sign and entered the path of an oncoming Ford F-150.

Morrison's vehicle was then struck by the oncoming pickup truck.

Morrison was pinned for about 2 hours before crews were able to free her using the jaws of life. Morrison was pronounced deceased on the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to a Skiatook hospital to be treated for injuries.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.