By: News On 6

Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job

-

The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver.

Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.

The Shriners have scheduled a chili dinner fundraiser for, Saturday, February 18, at the Akdar Shrine of Tulsa.

The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and costs $10 for adults, and $5 for kids under 14.

All the money raised will go to Bond's family.

Those interested in attending are asked to R.S.V.P. by contacting Pete Goltra at 918-254-0722 or by email at petegoltra@gmail.com.