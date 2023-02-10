Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job


Friday, February 10th 2023, 6:07 am

By: News On 6


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver.

Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.

The Shriners have scheduled a chili dinner fundraiser for, Saturday, February 18, at the Akdar Shrine of Tulsa.

The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and costs $10 for adults, and $5 for kids under 14.

All the money raised will go to Bond's family.

Those interested in attending are asked to R.S.V.P. by contacting Pete Goltra at 918-254-0722 or by email at petegoltra@gmail.com.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023