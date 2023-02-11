Police Looking For Information On 11-Year-Old Boy In Child Abuse Case

-

Tulsa Police are asking for information about an 11-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in two years and is believed to have been murdered.

Police arrested the boy’s mother and stepfather, who are accused of severely abusing the boy and his 13-year-old sister for years.

Related Story: Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years

Detectives say one parent said the boy ran away, the other parent says he went to live with a cousin, but couldn’t name the cousin. The boy’s sister says he died and his body was burned and the ashes thrown in a sewer drain. Family members tell News On 6 the little boy is Orlando Hugger Jr. also known as “OJ.” Police say he hasn’t been seen in two years, about the time his sister says he was murdered.

The arrest report for John Miles and Camille Lewis says the 13-year-old girl told police she and her brother were starved for and locked in separate closets for weeks, even months at a time. It says the children were repeatedly beaten with belts and cords, covered in scars, and forced to use the restroom in the closets. It said in order for the girl to get food, she had to do sexual favors for Miles. The girl told police her mother said the boy died from a seizure in March of 2021.

“The detectives went to her house and interviewed her and the story kept getting worse and worse and worse,” said Lieutenant Stephen Lamb with the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit.

Investigators say it all started when the girl was sent to live with her grandmother and told her about the years of abuse. Investigators say it’s common for an abuse victim to share information once they finally feel safe.

“This is somewhat typical when a child gets removed from an abusive environment. They get comfortable, their fear level decreases, and they are comfortable sharing information,” said Lt. Lamb.

Investigators say the girl told them Miles and his cousin buried the boy’s body in a park, then worried it was too shallow, so they dug him up and burned his remains in a barrel, then put the ashes in a storm drain. Investigators say the mother admitted to abusing and starving the children but denied the boy's death.

“The only things the suspects have told us is one said he ran away and the other says he went to live with a cousin. Nobody can name this cousin. Best case scenario we find out this boy is living with a cousin somewhere,” said Lt. Lamb. “If we can’t get the truth out of the people involved, we have to have somebody tell us. It has been too long since he was last seen. The evidence is going to be scant. We have to have information from the public.”

The case is being treated as a homicide now. If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

﻿