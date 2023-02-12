By: News On 6

3 Hospitalized After Crash In Tulsa, TPD Says

A two-car crash in Tulsa on Saturday sent three people to the hospital and two of them are in critical condition, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

TPD said the crash happened on E. 21st St. near S. Pittsburg Ave. at about 3 p.m.

Responding officers said a white Ford F-150 veered left and hit a blue Nissan head-on that was traveling east on 21st St.

The Nissan had three people inside and the Ford only had the driver, according to TPD.

Police said two Nissan passengers are in critical condition at the hospital and the driver of the Ford cooperated with authorities at the scene of the crash.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.