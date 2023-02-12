Fitness Studio Owner Helping Others With Weight Loss Journey

-

A Tulsa woman says heart disease runs in her family and she's doing what she can to stay healthy.

Marquita Owens has lost seventy pounds since starting her weight loss journey.

"I was getting ready to turn forty and I was tired of the whole loose weight, gain weight series, so I challenged myself to workout for a whole year straight," Owens said.

Marquita says she knew if she could workout for a year, she could do anything. She began riding a bike to shed those pounds and eventually took a cycling class.

"I fell in love with cycle, so I wanted to change my life and I ended up doing that,” Owens said.

Not only did she change her life, but she decided to help change the lives of others.

"We have heart disease in my family and I don't have grandkids now, but I didn't want my grandkids to write on a sheet of paper that I had heart disease so I wanted to change what that blueprint looked like,” Owens said.

After taking classes at this cycle studio, Marquita learned the owner was selling the business, so she decided to buy it.

Marquita became the owner of the BluPrint Studio here in Greenwood about five years after her weight loss journey began.

She says she wants to inspire the people who take her classes, so they feel motivated and believe they can do anything in the world.

"I want to know what your lifetime goal is and how can I help you to get there?" Owens said.

Katrina Evans has been coming to Marquita’s studio since it opened and she says the atmosphere is what keeps her coming back.

“I remember the very first class I came to, the way she talks and some of the things she said, it was really inspirational and what I needed at the time and that’s what I initially drew me in,” Evans said.

She says she has people of all different ages and backgrounds who ride at her studio and her goal is just letting them know that all things are possible.