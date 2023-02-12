Horton Scores 20 And UCF’s 17 3s Sink Tulsa, 96-52


Saturday, February 11th 2023, 10:15 pm

By: Associated Press


ORLANDO, Fla. -

Ithiel Horton scored 20 points and UCF set a program record with 17 3-pointers and the Knights shattered Tulsa 96-52 on Saturday night.

Horton was 7 of 14 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Knights (15-9, 6-6 American Athletic Conference). Taylor Hendricks scored 18 points, shooting 8 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Darius Johnson recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Hurricane (5-19, 1-12) were led by Bryant Selebangue, who recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Griffin added 10 points for Tulsa. Charles Chukwu also put up nine points. The loss was the Golden Hurricane’s sixth straight.

UCF took the lead with 9:41 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.

NEXT UP

Up next for UCF is a Thursday matchup with Memphis on the road, while Tulsa hosts South Florida on Wednesday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 11th, 2023

December 2nd, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 7th, 2022

Top Headlines

February 12th, 2023

February 12th, 2023

February 12th, 2023

February 12th, 2023