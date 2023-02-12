4-Year-Old Skater Gaining Massive Social Media Following

Sunday, February 12th 2023, 9:31 am
4-year-old Brody's skateboarding talent is shocking people all around the world.
Brody’s father started teaching him how to skateboard during the pandemic and has now become a social media star.
Being involved with an extreme sport means safety always comes first Brody’s father said.
The father and son bonding time has allowed the time to teach valuable life lessons.
