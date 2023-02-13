Native American Movie Showing At Circle Cinema

By: News On 6

A film about a Native American protest 50 years ago is being featured Sunday at Circle Cinema.

"From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock: A Reporter's Journey", looks back at the 1973 seige in which more than 280 tribes came together to protest an oil pipeline that threatened native water supply.

There was a Q-and-A before the film was shown.

Kevin McKiernan wrote and the directed the film, which he risked a lot to make.

"It took eight years to make it. It was difficult, I had to raise several hundred thousand dollars. And I had to refinance my house to get the last part done," McKiernan said.

Two Siouz men were killed and hundreds of others were arrested in the siege that lasted 71 days.

McKiernan says it helped create the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978.