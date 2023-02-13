Oklahoma Representative Josh Brecheen To Hold Town Hall Meetings In Green Country

By: News On 6

Congressman Josh Brecheen is holding town hall meetings in Green Country.

On Monday, Rep. Brecheen will be in Durant, McAlester, Tahlequah and Muskogee to get feedback from constituents and answer questions on policy issues they want him to address in Congress.

Brecheen will also be back for another round of town hall meetings on Monday, February 20.

Congressman Josh Brecheen's Green Country Town Hall Schedule:





Monday, February 13:

Durant Town Hall

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Donald W. Reynolds Library

1515 W. Main St.

Durant, OK 74701





McAlester Town Hall

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Clark Bass Building Conference Center, Room 215

1802 E. College Ave.

McAlester, OK 74501





Tahlequah Town Hall

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Armory Municipal Center

100 N. Water Ave.

Tahlequah, OK 74464





Muskogee Town Hall

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Martin Luther King Center

Conference Room

300 W. Martin Luther King St.

Muskogee, OK 74401





Monday, February 20:

Okmulgee Town Hall

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

OSU Institute of Technology

Student Union

E. 1st St.

Okmulgee, OK 74447





Claremore Town Hall

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers North Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd.

Claremore, OK 74017





Pryor Town Hall

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Graham Community Center

6 N. Adair Street

Pryor, OK 74361





Bartlesville Town Hall

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bartlesville Community Center

Community Hall

300 SE Adams Blvd.

Bartlesville, OK 74003