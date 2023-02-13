Oklahoma Representative Josh Brecheen To Hold Town Hall Meetings In Green Country

Monday, February 13th 2023, 5:57 am
Congressman Josh Brecheen is holding town hall meetings in Green Country.
On Monday, Rep. Brecheen will be in Durant, McAlester, Tahlequah and Muskogee to get feedback from constituents and answer questions on policy issues they want him to address in Congress.
Brecheen will also be back for another round of town hall meetings on Monday, February 20.
Congressman Josh Brecheen's Green Country Town Hall Schedule:
Monday, February 13:
Durant Town Hall
9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Donald W. Reynolds Library
1515 W. Main St.
Durant, OK 74701
McAlester Town Hall
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Clark Bass Building Conference Center, Room 215
1802 E. College Ave.
McAlester, OK 74501
Tahlequah Town Hall
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Armory Municipal Center
100 N. Water Ave.
Tahlequah, OK 74464
Muskogee Town Hall
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Martin Luther King Center
Conference Room
300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Muskogee, OK 74401
Monday, February 20:
Okmulgee Town Hall
9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
OSU Institute of Technology
Student Union
E. 1st St.
Okmulgee, OK 74447
Claremore Town Hall
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Claremore Conference Center
Will Rogers North Ballroom
1400 W. Country Club Rd.
Claremore, OK 74017
Pryor Town Hall
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Graham Community Center
6 N. Adair Street
Pryor, OK 74361
Bartlesville Town Hall
5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bartlesville Community Center
Community Hall
300 SE Adams Blvd.
Bartlesville, OK 74003
