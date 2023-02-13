Oklahoma Representative Josh Brecheen To Hold Town Hall Meetings In Green Country


Monday, February 13th 2023, 5:57 am

By: News On 6


Congressman Josh Brecheen is holding town hall meetings in Green Country.

On Monday, Rep. Brecheen will be in Durant, McAlester, Tahlequah and Muskogee to get feedback from constituents and answer questions on policy issues they want him to address in Congress.

Brecheen will also be back for another round of town hall meetings on Monday, February 20. 

Congressman Josh Brecheen's Green Country Town Hall Schedule:


Monday, February 13:

Durant Town Hall

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Donald W. Reynolds Library 

1515 W. Main St. 

Durant, OK 74701


McAlester Town Hall 

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Clark Bass Building Conference Center, Room 215

1802 E. College Ave.

McAlester, OK 74501


Tahlequah Town Hall

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Armory Municipal Center

100 N. Water Ave.

Tahlequah, OK 74464


Muskogee Town Hall 

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Martin Luther King Center 

Conference Room

300 W. Martin Luther King St.

Muskogee, OK 74401


Monday, February 20:

Okmulgee Town Hall 

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

OSU Institute of Technology 

Student Union 

E. 1st St.

Okmulgee, OK 74447


Claremore Town Hall

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers North Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd. 

Claremore, OK 74017


Pryor Town Hall

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Graham Community Center 

6 N. Adair Street

Pryor, OK 74361


Bartlesville Town Hall 

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bartlesville Community Center

Community Hall

300 SE Adams Blvd.

Bartlesville, OK 74003
