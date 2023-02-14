'Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood' Unveils 2nd Round Of Artwork Across Tulsa

The Gilcrease Museum has put some of its art on display at more than 30 locations throughout the city, while the museum is being re-built.

The museum is unveiling its second piece of artwork for the program, "Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood."

It's out with the old and in with the new as employees replace the art on display at Whittier Square.

A replica of a piece called “Forest Scene” by artist Pop Chalee could be seen across town for the past three months.

The museum said now it's time for a change and with Monday’s ideal weather, it was the perfect time for a transition.

"As we're now all hungry for spring and approaching spring, this, I think is a wonderful match for a season,” Alison Rossi, the Director of Learning and Community Engagement at the museum, said.

She said with the Gilcrease Museum not expected to open until sometime in 2025 or 2026, Tulsans can look forward to more artwork popping up in their neighborhood.

The new painting will be on display all across Tulsa through most of May. Then the next piece of artwork will go up.

"This particular work, ‘An Island of Redbuds on the Cimmaron,’ was the number one choice of Tulsans, actually, among our three. So I'm really excited for this one to come out,” Rossi said.

Rossi said the Pawnee artist, Brummett Echohawk, was a WWII veteran. She said he went to the Art Institute of Chicago after his service, and spent the end of his life in Tulsa.

"One fun fact about him, is that he painted this work with a bowie knife,” Rossie said.

Now his work can be enjoyed at more than 30 locations across Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Sand Springs.

To see where the work is on display, click here.