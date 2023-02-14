Local Law Enforcement Agencies Participate In Child Abuse Response Training

-

Child abuse cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

OSBI Director Angela Spurlock said their job as an agency is to make sure law enforcement officers in Oklahoma have quality training and know how to respond to these incidents.

This week a dozen local law enforcement agencies are participating in the "CART" training, which stands for 'Child Abuse Response Team.'

"We are using this training to emphasize the importance of multidisciplinary teams where we have all of our stakeholders at the table; whether that be our educational partners, our law enforcement partners, our medical teams, our prosecutors and that group," Spurlock added. "I think the more that we work together united to tackle the problem, the more success we are going to have."

The training is being held at Northeastern State University in partnership with the OSBI. It will focus on how to respond to child sexual and physical abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Danyle Smith with the OSBI said when investigating child abuse cases, it is important to tend to the victim's needs in a way that is age-appropriate.

"We understand that they are a special victim that needs some advocacy," she continued saying, "We need to be their voice, a lot of times they cannot defend themselves and all they have is us."

The OSBI said this training is an introduction course, but they plan to expand on it with more sessions planned for this summer.

"Training is so we can be better at our craft," said Smith. "There are so many advancements with technology, science, and the medical aspect and that is what this training is for. It is to enhance that knowledge so that we can do the best investigations that we can."

Some of the local agencies taking part this week are the Miami Police Department, Bristow Police Department, Claremore Police Department, Broken Arrow Police Department, Bixby Police Department, Owasso Police Department, Catoosa Police Department, Tulsa Police Department, Craig County Sheriff's Office, Mayes County Sheriff's Office and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.