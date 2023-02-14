Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Bid


Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 6:32 am

By: CBS News


WASHINGTON -

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday that she will make a bid for the White House.

Haley is set to deliver a speech announcing her run during an event in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday. 

In a social media video announcing her bid, Haley said that it's "time for a new generation."

She is the second Republican to jump into the race for her party's presidential nomination, joining former President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
