Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 6:32 am
Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday that she will make a bid for the White House.
Haley is set to deliver a speech announcing her run during an event in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.
In a social media video announcing her bid, Haley said that it's "time for a new generation."
She is the second Republican to jump into the race for her party's presidential nomination, joining former President Donald Trump.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
