Man Pulled From Burning Home By Tulsa Firefighters

By: News On 6

A man is in the hospital on Tuesday morning after a house fire broke out in Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Firefighters, the blaze broke out near South Madison Avenue and East 5th Street on Tuesday morning.

Crews say when they arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

According to firefighters, a man was found inside the house while crews battled the blaze. Officials say they were able to rescue the man and pull him from the house through the back door.

Firefighters were able to able to extinguish the fire shortly after the rescue.

According to officials, the man who was recused was conscious and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.