Tennessee Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Make Super Bowl Monday A State Holiday

By: News On 6

An estimated 26 million Americans missed part or all of work on Monday recover from Sunday's Super Bowl.

But a lawmaker in Tennessee is hoping to give people in his state the day off in the future.

The bill would make the Monday after the Super Bowl an official state holiday, replacing Columbus Day.

Representative Joe Towns Junior says the inspiration for "Super Bowl Monday" came from some having a lack of desire to go to work the day after all of the excitement.

A poll from workforce found more than two out of every 5 U.S. employees, about 42-percent, agree the day should be a holiday.

Do you think Oklahoma should add a Super Bowl Monday holiday?