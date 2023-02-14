By: News On 6

Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car In Ottawa County

-

A Wyandotte man is in critical condition after OHP says he ran into the middle of the road and was hit by a car, which kept going.

Troopers say Braiden Barton appears to have been under the influence of drugs when he was hit on Highway 10 outside of town early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they have no information on the car that hit him.