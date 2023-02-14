Victim Identified After Human Remains Found In Tulsa

Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 5:38 pm
The victim in Tulsa's 4th homicide of 2023 has been identified by Tulsa Police.
The body of Steve Wilkins was recovered from a burned shed near South 49th W Ave and Charles Page Blvd. Police say Devin Scrivner was arrested on Monday and confessed to taking part in the homicide in the Fall of 2022.
Previous Story: Suspect Arrested In Connection To Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Say
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and detectives say they anticipate more arrests in this case.
