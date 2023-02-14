Victim Identified After Human Remains Found In Tulsa

By: News On 6

The victim in Tulsa's 4th homicide of 2023 has been identified by Tulsa Police.

The body of Steve Wilkins was recovered from a burned shed near South 49th W Ave and Charles Page Blvd. Police say Devin Scrivner was arrested on Monday and confessed to taking part in the homicide in the Fall of 2022.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and detectives say they anticipate more arrests in this case.