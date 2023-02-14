By: News On 6

Suspect Arrested In Connection To Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Say

-

A suspect has been arrested in connection to human remains that were found in a burned shed in Tulsa, police said.

Devin Scrivner was arrested on Monday morning and confessed to taking part in the homicide last fall, police said.

Officers said they responded to a home near Charles Page Blvd and 54th W. Ave. on Feb. 9, after a neighbor found human remains.

The remains were discovered where a shed burned down in September of 2022, police said.

Scrivner admitted to knowing the shed was set on fire to cover the crime, according to police.

Police said the homicide victim is a male and the investigation is ongoing as detectives anticipate more arrests in this case.

This is a developing story.