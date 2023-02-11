Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday.

A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said.

Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of 2022.

Homicide detectives are currently working the death as a murder and are awaiting identification of the remains from the Medical Examiner's office, police said.

Anyone who might know anything about the death of this victim can call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.