Judge Sets Bond For Tulsa Couple Accused Of Child Abuse And Neglect

-

The Tulsa couple accused of child abuse and neglect remain jailed while police investigate a potential murder connected to them.

Court documents show charges against John Miles and Camille Lewis for neglect and abuse of three children, one of whom is missing and believed to have been murdered sometime in 2021.

Related Story: Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years

11-year-old Orlando Hugger remains missing and hasn’t been seen by his father in more than two years. Lewis, his mother, had custody.

She’s facing charges over allegations that include starvation and beatings, and is being held on $1.3 million bond.

Miles faces additional charges of sexual abuse and is being held on $1.9 million bond.

The biological father of the missing boy, Orlando Hugger, said “I'm just trying to do what I can to make sure my son can rest in peace."

Related Story: Family Grieves As Police Investigate Child Abuse Case As Suspected Homicide

Hugger said he's spent lots of late nights trying to find him for the last two years, working through an estranged relationship with Lewis - the mother of two of his children.

“I've got so many questions. It's not really going to make things better, but it would be nice to know exactly what happened, why he's not here,” Hugger said.

The couple has a preliminary hearing in Tulsa District Court set for March 23.