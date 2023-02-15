By: News On 6

Tank Fire Under Control After Forcing Evacuations, TFD Says

Breaking News Update 2/15/23 10:38 a.m.:

Port of Catoosa officials say the evacuation order has been lifted and employees are able to return to work after a tank fire on Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

Authorities said a tank fire in the Port of Catoosa is under control after forcing some evacuations Wednesday morning.

Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department told News On 6's Cal Day the the fire is under control.

TFD also said the tank is empty.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol handled all traffic as the evacuation was underway.

The port entrances were shut down to allow workers to evacuate the scene, OHP said. All entrances have since reopened

Traffic around Highway 266 and 193rd E. Ave. may be impacted from the evacuations.

Stay tuned for updates.