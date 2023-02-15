Catoosa Port Director Praises Authorities For Fast Response To Tank Fire

By: News On 6

Numerous of business in the Port of Catoosa were evacuated Wednesday after a tank caught fire.

Port director David Yarbrough said once the black plume of smoke was discovered around 9 a.m., they encouraged businesses to evacuate, causing a traffic jam.

Yarbrough said he's thankful everyone (authorities) jumped in so quickly to help.

"The wind was out of the east blowing due west. We said the north half of the port we advise you to evacuate. First responders, man, Tulsa Fire was here very quickly, assistance from OHP and sheriff's department in helping get traffic under control," Yarbrough said.



