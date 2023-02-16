By: News On 6

Ribbon Cutting To Be Held For McCullough Park After A Year Of Renovations

-

McCullough Park in Tulsa will have its grand opening on Thursday.

McCullough Park, on 25th near Garnett, was being renovated for more than a year.

The project cost nearly $4 million and was paid for by the 2016 "Vision Tulsa" sales tax package.

During the renovations, crews added a new playground, splash pad and BMX track.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Chief of Culture and Parks and Recreation Director will cut the ribbon to open the park at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.