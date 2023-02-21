Muscogee Nation Leaders Lay Wreath On Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

Leaders of the Muscogee Nation took part in laying the wreath ceremony Monday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The wreath laying at the tomb of the unknown soldier is an historic tradition that shows respect to soldiers who have died fighting.

The chief said he was proud the tribe was chosen to be a part of the ceremony.

"Once this actually happened there it was just an awesome feeling to honor our veterans and Muscogee Creek Nation citizens, all indigenous people, all the veterans," said David Hill, the Principal Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

Grover Wind, the Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs for the tribe, said more Native Americans serve in the military than any other ethnic group. He said he was thankful for the chance to pay his respects.

"Just to be able to stand in front of the tomb of the unknown soldier, and feel the tears well up, and just feel all the gratitude that you have for the ones who didn't come back,” said Wind. “But also in that being able to do a tribute, not only to our Muscogee Creek veterans, but all the ones who've served."

The wreath laid on the tomb was designed by a member of the tribe, and had red, white and blue flowers; feathers; and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation seal.

The goal was to show off the tribe's military history.

"The Muscogee Creek Nation is a sovereign nation, but it's here to also be a part of this nation, and respect and show respect and honor the traditions that are here and held dear to most Americans," said Jason Salsman, the Press Secretary of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

"It's really indescribable from a veteran's perspective to be able to stand in front and honor one of our own. It goes without saying, there's no feeling like it," said Wind.

The leaders all said it's an experience they will hold with them forever.