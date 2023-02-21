2 Rescued From Skiatook Lake By Osage County Authorities

By: News On 6

A man and woman were rescued from Skiatook Lake by authorities Sunday night after calling 911 when their kayaks capsized, OCSO says.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said dispatch was called around 9 p.m. and the caller said she couldn't swim and they had no life jackets.

Deputies arrived to the scene at the Osage Park Boat Dock and found the pair, who were about 150 yards offshore.

Sgt. Godfrey with OSCO went into the water with a rope and life jacket, swam toward the duo and swam back to shore where he pulled them to safety, authorities said on social media.

OCSO said the EMS treated the two for exhaustion and hypothermia at the scene, where deputies report nobody was nearby during the event.

OCSO also credits Morgan's Corner Fire Department, Miller EMS, Skiatook Fire, Osage Nation Police, OHP and Skiatook Police for responding to the scene and assisting in the rescue.

Authorities also provided a list of safety precautions to take when out on the water:

1-Use Approved Flotation Devices (life vests/jackets).

2-Learn how to swim.

3-Make sure your watercraft is serviceable.

4- Let someone know where you're going and when you expect to return.