1 Injured, Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Apartment Complex, Tulsa Police Say

One person is injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened at 1700 S. Memorial Dr. in Tulsa at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and police said they believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is coopering with the investigation.

This is a developing story.