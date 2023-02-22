1 Injured, Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Apartment Complex, Tulsa Police Say


Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 9:27 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

One person is injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened at 1700 S. Memorial Dr. in Tulsa at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and police said they believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is coopering with the investigation.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 21st, 2023

January 24th, 2023

December 7th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

Top Headlines

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023