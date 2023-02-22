1 Injured, Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Apartment Complex, Tulsa Police Say

Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 9:27 pm
One person is injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday evening, police said.
The incident happened at 1700 S. Memorial Dr. in Tulsa at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and police said they believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police said the suspect is coopering with the investigation.
This is a developing story.
February 21st, 2023
January 24th, 2023
December 7th, 2022
February 22nd, 2023
February 22nd, 2023
February 22nd, 2023
February 22nd, 2023