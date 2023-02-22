Early-Morning Storm Threats

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Storm chances return to Green Country on Wednesday morning.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Morning storms, some possibly severe, will be followed by a warm and windy afternoon. Colder weather arrives early Thursday morning. Due to the on-going threat of strong to severe storms, the blog post will be brief.

A strong storm system will rapidly advance across the area Wednesday morning with scattered to numerous thunderstorms, including the threat of strong and severe storm activity. Surface instability is limited but a high maximum of shear is present. The main threat will be some damaging winds and hail for the early morning commute. A brief tornado warning can’t be ruled out. The threat-window for severe storms will not lasting long for most locations. Most of this activity will be exiting eastern OK after the 10am to noon period. Strong west to southwest winds are likely to develop from 20 to near 45 mph with mostly sunny sky. Despite some early morning storms, fire danger spread rates will increase later today near and west of Tulsa, and more so along the I-35 corridor.

Later tonight a strong arctic (shallow cold air) front will also invade northern OK with falling temps and blustery northwest winds. This will bring more winterlike temps both Thursday and Friday before moderating this weekend as a series of storm systems near the state. A few showers will be possible late Friday evening into Saturday morning, but higher probabilities will be required for Sunday morning and again late Sunday night into early Monday morning, when strong to severe storms will be possible. I'll post more about these probabilities as time permits later today.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Please remain aware of your weather surroundings.

Alan Crone

