Newly Constructed Bridge In Claremore Offers Fix To Long-Term Flooding Issues

The installation of a new bridge in Claremore offers a long-term solution to a flooding issue in the area.

Premier Steel Services installed a 30-foot bridge in Claremore in one day, using an innovative approach the company developed in Oklahoma.

It is called the "Fast Cast Bridge" system. The steel structure was designed and manufactured at Premier's facility in Glenpool, then filled with concrete during installation.

It replaces outdated and deteriorating metal pipe culverts on Lowry Road, a thruway to Claremore's industrial park.

Claremore City Manager John Feary said over the years flooding forced them to close the road, impacting their industrial partners and the economy.

"We had done several attempts to maintain and keep the road open, but with the amount of water shed that comes through here and the road elevation it just was not operable anymore and it got to the point where we could not put any more band-aids on it, we had to come up with a permanent fix," Feary said.

Feary said the city chose Premier because of its quick and cost-effective method of installation, which reduced the time needed for road closures and limited disruptions to the public.

"We partnered with them to come in and because they have to do so much work, if it was traditional construction, it could be 1 ½ to 3 months and they are compressing the time frame down almost a half a year overall on the total project," said Premier Steel Services President Andy Vanaman.

Now that the bridge has been installed, crews will work to build the roadbed on either side of it. Feary said the city aims to reopen the road by the end of March.