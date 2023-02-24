By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Nonprofit Holds Interfaith Vigil For Victims Of Turkey And Syria Earthquakes

-

A Broken Arrow nonprofit held a prayer vigil Thursday night to remember the more than 40,000 people killed in the Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

The Raindrop Turkish House will be having a food fair fundraiser on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Related Story: Broken Arrow Nonprofit Hosting Prayer Vigil, Fundraiser For Earthquake Victims

News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live with more from the Raindrop Turkish House.