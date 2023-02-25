By: News On 6

Man Found Guilty Of Assault After Trying To Run Over Saint Francis Officers

-

A federal jury found a Tulsa man guilty of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for trying to run over two Saint Francis security officers.

In November, 40-year-old Leeroy Wendell McQueary II, rammed a parked security vehicle after being escorted out of Saint Francis.

The officers fired on McQueary's vehicle after he tried to run them over, jumping out of the way at the last second.

He eventually crashed into an electrical box and ran away.

He was found and arrested a little more than three weeks later.



