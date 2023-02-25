Coweta Elementary New Book Vending Machine


Saturday, February 25th 2023, 12:04 pm

By: News 9


The Coweta Central Elementary School installed a vending machine for books. 

Kids get to pick a book from the machine as a reward for good behavior.

Parents and teachers are excited to promote the new opportunity to read.

The parent and teacher organization paid for the machine and all the books for the children.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 25th, 2023

February 26th, 2023

February 26th, 2023

February 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 26th, 2023

February 26th, 2023

February 26th, 2023

February 26th, 2023