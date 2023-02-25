Coweta Elementary New Book Vending Machine

Saturday, February 25th 2023, 12:04 pm
The Coweta Central Elementary School installed a vending machine for books.
Kids get to pick a book from the machine as a reward for good behavior.
Parents and teachers are excited to promote the new opportunity to read.
The parent and teacher organization paid for the machine and all the books for the children.
