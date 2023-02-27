Telescope Workshop Held At Tulsa Air & Space Museum

Monday, February 27th 2023, 6:24 am
Space lovers got a lesson this weekend on how to get close to the stars while at a one-on-one telescope workshop.
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum teamed up with the Astronomy Club of Tulsa to put on the event.
Participants had to bring a telescope and the staff walked them through how to use it.
Organizers say one of the most common requests is help people see the moon.
February 27th, 2023
February 28th, 2023
February 28th, 2023
February 27th, 2023
February 28th, 2023
February 28th, 2023
February 28th, 2023
February 28th, 2023