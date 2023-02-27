Telescope Workshop Held At Tulsa Air & Space Museum


Monday, February 27th 2023, 6:24 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Space lovers got a lesson this weekend on how to get close to the stars while at a one-on-one telescope workshop.

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum teamed up with the Astronomy Club of Tulsa to put on the event.

Participants had to bring a telescope and the staff walked them through how to use it.

Organizers say one of the most common requests is help people see the moon.
